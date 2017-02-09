Hillcats mourn loss of Director of Ticketing at age 24

The Lynchburg Hillcats family is mourning the loss of its Director of Ticketing. Skylar Spencer was 24. There are no details regarding the cause of death, other than it was sudden.

Here is the Hillcats news release: Our hearts are heavy, and we are deeply saddened by the passing of Skylar Spencer at the age of 24. Skylar spent part of the 2016 season as an intern and earned a full-time job as our Director of Ticketing. He was a valuable and important member of our organization and will be missed by everyone who knew him and worked with him. Not only was he a colleague, he was also a friend to all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people he impacted in his life. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Donations to help in this time of need can be made here.