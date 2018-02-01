Increase in flu cases prompts Centra visitor restrictions

Centra Health has put new visitation restrictions into place at all of its facilities, the result of increased flu cases. Centra is now limiting visitation to patient care areas to healthy adults only, and no more than two people can visit a patient’s room at one time. The health care provider says it will lift the temporary restrictions once flu numbers decline.



From Centra Health: In order to protect our patients from flu and other infectious diseases, we have implemented new visitation restrictions. We respectfully ask our community to follow these new guidelines during the remainder of the flu season;

Visitation to patient care areas is restricted to healthy adults,18 years and older

We ask that you do not visit if you are sick, have a fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache, muscle or joint pain

Please, no more than two visitors at a time per patient room

Children may not be left unattended



These restrictions aim to protect patients and halt the spread of influenza and other infectious diseases. Centra will lift this temporary restriction once the flu season has declined. Other area healthcare facilities and hospitals are adopting similar visitation restrictions. These restrictions are effective immediately.