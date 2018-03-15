Independent Republican, Albert Billingsley, runs for Lynchburg City Council

March 15th, 2018 | Written by:

Facebook photo

Janet and Larry learn about his concerns on The Morning Line.

Albert Billingsly interview

 









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy | WLNI-FM FCC Public File
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test