Investigators seek whereabouts of Madison Heights teenage girl missing more than three weeks

From the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: The office needs your help with locating a missing juvenile. Da’ja Monique Johnson, 17, of Madison Heights was last seen in the Madison Heights area on 06/22/2017. She is 5’ 6” and approximately 150 lbs and may be in the Gretna area. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant John Tetterton at 434-946-9373 ext. 3.