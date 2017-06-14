Long-time Lynchburg prosecutor Bethany Harrison is the Republican candidate for Commonwealth’s Attorney in November. Harrison defeated Tim Griffin by a two-to-one margin. Speaking with Reporter Andrew Whitehead, she credited much of her primary night success to a concentrated door to door campaign, and she is grateful for the sacrifices her family members have made as she campaigns:

Harrison has served as Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney in recent years. With her party’s nomination now in hand, Harrison prepares to face Democrat Carlos Hutcherson for the office’s top spot this fall.