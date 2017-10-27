Jens Soering picks up supporter in bid for freedom

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ A German diplomat’s son serving a life sentence in the 1985 killings of his ex-girlfriend’s parents has picked up a supporter in his bid for freedom. Jens Soering initially confessed to killing Nancy and Derek Haysom, but later recanted. He was convicted in 1990. Mary Kelly Tate, founding director of the University of Richmond’s Institute for Actual Innocence, said Friday she has written a letter to Gov. Terry McAuliffe asking that he pardon Soering. The Washington Post reports that her request is based in part on DNA analysis indicating that Soering was not the source of some of the type-O blood found at the crime scene. Soering also has a request for clemency pending before McAuliffe. A McAuliffe spokesman said Friday that everything submitted on Soering’s behalf will be reviewed.