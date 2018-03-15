Johnson Health Center to offer free children’s dental clinic

The Johnson Health Center will hosts its first dental services event next month for uninsured and underinsured children. the “Give Kids a Smile” event is set for April 6th at Lynchburg Women’s and Pediatric Health Services, and at the Bedford Community Dental Clinic. There are no appointments, and it is first come, first served.

News release: Johnson Health Center will be hosting their first Give Kids A Smile® event on April 6th to provide underserved children free dental services. The event will be held 8a.m. – 5p.m. at Lynchburg Women’s & Pediatric Health Services, located at 2402 Atherholt Rd. Lynchburg, Va., and Bedford Community Dental Clinic, located at 600 Bedford Ave., Bedford Va. Free dental screenings, cleanings and fluoride treatments will be provided for children ages 17 and younger with the target population being uninsured and underinsured children. Both dentists are bilingual and can serve Spanish-speaking patients. There will be no pre-scheduled appointments and there are limited spaces, so it is first come, first served.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly one in four children under the age of five already has cavities. In Virginia alone, over 312,000 kids ages 3 to 15 suffer from untreated dental decay. It’s the biggest chronic disease among Virginia children and causes 1 million lost school hours a year, according to the Virginia Oral Health Coalition. Many children who are enrolled in Medicaid still do not receive dental services throughout the year. “Everyone needs to understand that oral health is very much connected and an integral part of your overall health”, says Dr. Jessica McAuliffe, one of the dentists at Johnson Health Center. The ADA Foundation’s Give Kids A Smile program was launched nationally in 2003 as a way for dentists to join with others in the community to provide dental services to underserved children.

