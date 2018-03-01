Kroger joins other big retailers, tightens gun restrictions

NEW YORK (AP) — Kroger will no longer sell guns to anyone under 21 at the stores it owns, becoming the third major retailer this week to put restrictions in place that are stronger than federal laws. The nation’s largest grocery chain sells guns from 44 of its Fred Meyer stores in the West, but said Thursday that it’s become clear that gun retail outlets must go beyond what current U.S. laws requires. In a company release, Kroger Co. said, “In response to the tragic events in Parkland and elsewhere, we’ve taken a hard look at our policies and procedures for firearm sales.” The change comes one day after Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods, both prominent gun sellers, tightened their company policy.Kroger ended sales of assault-style rifles at Fred Meyer several years ago in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. It will extend that ban to Alaska, where customers could get such guns via special order.