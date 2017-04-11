Large uptick in Medicaid enrollment in last quarter of 2016

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The number of Virginians applying to enroll in Medicaid was about double during the last three months of 2016 than what state officials expected.The state’s Medicaid office said in a recent report filed to lawmakers that its processing unit had expected about 21,000 applications but instead received more than 41,000 for the publicly finance health care program for the poor. The increase was largely driven by a federal open enrollment period for health insurance.The report said the high number of applications led to a growing backlog and that the Medicaid office is working “on a daily basis” with a private contractor to address. The report said applications from pregnant women and those with urgent medical needs are being expedited.