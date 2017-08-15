Latest SOL pass rates: mixed bag for Lynchburg

The latest round of SOL test results show a mixed bag for Lynchburg City Schools. Reading and math passing rates went up a bit from the year before, but writing and social sciences dipped slightly. There is still a wide disparity in citywide test scores by race. Student achievement statewide was relatively unchanged compared with performance during the previous school year, although black students made gains on five of the six elementary and middle school reading tests.

