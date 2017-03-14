Liberty planning research center at Bedford County facility

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) – With the pending purchase of a Bedford County research complex, Liberty University is planning to grow its engineering program.The Roanoke Times reports the proposed $4.3 million sale of the Center for Advanced Engineering and Research was approved Jan. 31 by the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.The center, which opened in 2011, originally was paid for in large part through a tobacco commission grant, and approval was a necessary step toward a final sale.Bob Bailey, the executive director of CAER, said at a commission meeting that Liberty plans to increase its engineering program to 800-plus students and add new undergraduate and graduate degrees.According to a commission news release, the university will become an anchor tenant of the more than 30,000-square-foot building.