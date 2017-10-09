Liberty: reported abduction and sexual assault was false

Liberty University says the report of an abduction and sexual assault late last month has been determined to be false. Liberty officials say such false reports cause undue concern on campus and waste valuable resources, but they must be taken seriously, and it is important to use the Campus Alert System when the reported facts warrant.

From Liberty University: After thorough investigation of the reported abduction and sexual assault on September 28, 2017, it was found that things reported as fact were not true. There was no abduction by a stranger or otherwise. Liberty University and LUPD take reports of criminal activity seriously and act upon them, including using the Campus Alert System when the reported facts warrant. Unfortunately, false reports cause undue concern to the campus community and consume valuable resources.