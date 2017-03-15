Liberty student killed in car accident

From Liberty University: Students and staff at Liberty University are in mourning after a student has died in a traffic accident. 22-year-old Shinjae Park was a passenger in the backseat of a car traveling South on I-95. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says on Monday afternoon in Clarendon County, the car left the right side of the road and struck several trees. Park died at the scene. She was one of four Liberty students in the car. They were all heading to Orlando for spring break. The others were injured. One passenger suffered fractured ribs. All four students were wearing their seatbelts. Park’s parents have been notified. They are now making arrangements to get their daughter’s body back home.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Shinjae’s family and friends,” said President Jerry Falwell. “Her death has left many here with very heavy hearts. Though we know Shinjae is in a better place, it is difficult for those left behind to suffer such a sudden loss. Dean of the Center for Asian Ministries Dr. Timothy Chong says Shinjae had many friends here. Counseling is available for them in this very difficult time.”

University officials say Park was an international student from South Korea, and her friends were shocked and saddened to hear of her death. The university is asking for prayers tonight for her family–and for the other students who were with her in the car. Park attended 701 Korean Church on Thomas Road in Lynchburg. The church will have a special prayer service for her tonight. Park would have turned 23 years old today.