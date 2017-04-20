Liberty students, staff to assist Peru flood relief efforts

Liberty University’s disaster relief initiative will send a team of eight students and two staff members to Peru this weekend. Heavy flooding in late March has left more than 70,000 Peruvians homeless. This will mark the fourth such trip for Liberty’s program, one which trains students to handle disaster relief efforts.

LU Send Now, the university’s disaster relief initiative, will be sending a team of eight students and two staff members to the Lima Region of Peru this week to assist with clean-up efforts following intense flooding.

The team will leave Saturday and return April 29. They will be partnering with Peace and Hope International, an organization that focuses on fighting poverty in Latin America. Students will be helping to distribute food, water, and non-food items to displaced people and may participate in rebuilding communities that were affected.

After an abnormal El Nino hit the area at the end of March, more than 70,000 people were left homeless and at least 62 people were killed.

This will mark the fourth LU Send Now trip this semester. A team recently returned from Constitución, Chile, in March, where wildfires ran rampant across the country. The relief team partnered with the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism (ABWE) in building two prefabricated homes (purchased by Liberty) for two families. One of the families was at risk of having their two special needs children taken away if they didn’t have a home for them.