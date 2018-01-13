Liberty University student dies in car crash

From News Release : Liberty University is mourning the loss of 24-year-old Porchia Henderson in a traffic accident on Sunday, January 7th. Police reports indicate Henderson was driving North on Route 29 near Altavista, VA, around 8:30 a.m. when her car ran off the side of the road and into a tree. She died at the scene.

Henderson was President of the Liberty University chapter of Bridging the Gap Urban Ministries, which serves the community and spreads the gospel through Bible studies, service projects, discipleship and other outreach efforts.

“We had a nickname for her. We called her ‘Bubbles,’” said Jodie Walton, president, BTGUM. “She had such a bright personality. She was loving and kind. She loved children. She worked at the Jerry Falwell Library, but also had side jobs in daycare. She just loved helping to raise children and the children loved her.”

“Porchia was clearly loved,” said Jerry Falwell, president, Liberty University. “Her loss has been difficult on her many friends here. She was a great example of living a life in service to Christ. We know she has been accepted with grace into Heaven.”

Henderson was studying Exercise Science and was set to graduate this May. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, January 20th in her home town of Middletown, DE. Henderson’s sister, Candace, is also a student at Liberty.