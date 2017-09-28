Liberty University: suspect in custody for reported sexual assault

Liberty University says a suspect is in custody for a reported sexual assault. The university says the victim reports being offered a ride to her residence hall, but once inside the vehicle, the driver refused to let her out, drove to a secluded area and assaulted her. There is no word on the suspect’s identity or indication when this may have occurred.

Here is the original Liberty news release: A Sexual Assault has been reported to the Liberty University Police Department. The victim was reportedly offered a ride to her residence hall by the driver of a Black Chevy Impala with Florida license plates. Once in the vehicle, the driver refused to allow the victim to get out and drove to a secluded area where the victim was Sexually Assaulted. The driver is described as a black, male, early 20?s, 6?1??, a full beard but close cut, with corn rows in his hair, and skinny. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts. Please contact LUPD at 434 592 3911 immediately if this individual or vehicle is seen on campus. Remember, only accept rides from individuals that you know.