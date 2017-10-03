Local experts have been weighing in on the Las Vegas shootings

October 3rd, 2017 | Written by:

 

Janet Rose talks with Marco Galbreath from T4 Tactics in D.C.

10-3-17 Galbreath Interview









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test