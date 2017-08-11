Long-time Amherst Town Manager resigns

Long-time Amherst Town Manager Jack Hobbs is leaving his position next month. Jack Hobbs has led the town since November of 19-92. The town says in a news release has accepted a position as County Manager in Madison County, which is north of Charlottesville. Hobbs leaves Amherst after the Town Council meeting September 13th.

From Madison County: The Madison County Board of Supervisors is pleased to announce that on August 8, 2017 it selected Jack Hobbs as its County Administrator. Hobbs has served as the Town Manager for the Town of Amherst, Va., since 1992 and has over three decades of local government experience. He succeeds Dan Campbell, who will retire on September 1. Hobbs was chosen following a statewide search that resulted in a pool of well qualified applicants. “The Board is excited about welcoming Mr. Hobbs to Madison County,” stated Clay Jackson, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “We are confident that his combination of knowledge and experience will support and reinforce the board’s vision to maintain the historic beauty and quality of life that is at the heart of Madison County.”



Hobbs holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Virginia Tech, a Master of Business Administration from The College of William and Mary, and a Master of Engineering in systems engineering from the University of Virginia. He is certified as a credentialed manager by the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and is a graduate of the University of Virginia’s Senior Executive Institute. Hobbs is licensed as a professional engineer in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Earlier in his career he was employed as an Engineer by the City of Williamsburg and as the Henry County Director of Planning and Community Development. “I am looking forward to this opportunity and helping the Board of Supervisors as it works to protect and improve the community, provide outstanding services to the residents and business operators in Madison County and enhance the experience of visitors to the area,” said Hobbs. “In the coming weeks my focus will be on meeting with county employees, community leaders and residents to gain a better understanding of Madison County’s culture and its priorities.” The Madison County Administrator is appointed by the Board of Supervisors and serves as chief administrative officer by performing duties specified in the Code of Virginia. He is responsible for the proper management of all county affairs within the Board’s authority to control and ensures that policies and priorities established by the Board of Supervisors are carried out. Under the direction of the Board, the County Administrator recommends an annual budget and keeps the Board informed on the locality’s financial condition. The Madison County Administrator also serves as the county’s Procurement Agent, Public Information Officer, and as a liaison between the Board and the county’s Emergency Coordinator.