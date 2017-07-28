LU schedules more football contests with VT; two games coming to Lynchburg

Liberty University and Virginia Tech have scheduled five additional football games – two of them in Lynchburg. The Flames are already scheduled to play in Blacksburg three years from now. Now, three more games are scheduled at Tech, and the Hokies will come to Liberty in 2022 and 2030.

Liberty has expanded its future football matchups with Old Dominion and Virginia Tech, announcing today a five-game football series with the Hokies and two additional football games against the Monarchs.

The newly announced games are highlighted by Virginia Tech visiting Williams Stadium in 2022 and 2030, plus an additional home game against Old Dominion in 2021.

“We are very excited about the series with Virginia Tech and especially hosting the Hokies at Williams Stadium in both 2022 and 2030,” said Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “Whit Babcock is providing outstanding leadership of their athletics program and Coach Fuente is one of the rising coaching stars in the nation.”

“The series with Old Dominion provides us additional attractive matchups against a high quality opponent in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” continued McCaw. “The job that Wood Selig and Coach Wilder have done in building the Monarchs’ program is remarkable. We continue to make excellent progress in assembling our future football schedules and Flames Nation will be energized as we continue to unveil our future opponents.”

With the newly announced five-game series against the Hokies, Liberty will host Virginia Tech at Williams Stadium in 2022 (Nov. 19) and 2030 (Sept. 7), while making return trips to Lane Stadium in 2027 (Nov. 20), 2028 (Sept. 2) and 2029 (Sept. 1).

The five-game series gives Liberty a total of six future matchups against Virginia Tech, including the previously announced game in Blacksburg, Va., on Sept. 5, 2020.

The 2020 game will mark Liberty’s first meeting with Virginia Tech as a FBS program. Liberty opened the 2016 season at Virginia Tech on Sept. 3, falling to the Hokies, 36-13, in the first-ever matchup between the two programs.

With the two newly announced contests against Old Dominion, the Monarchs will make the trip to Lynchburg, Va., in 2018 (Sept. 1) and 2021 (Sept. 18) and the Flames will travel to Norfolk, Va., in 2022 (Sept. 24).

Liberty and Old Dominion gave fans at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium a thrilling contest on Oct. 5, 2013, during the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The Monarchs needed a 27-yard touchdown pass during the final minute of the game to secure a 21-17 victory over the Flames in front of 20,118 fans.

On Feb. 16, the NCAA approved Liberty’s waiver request to begin the two-year FBS reclassification process. Liberty will complete its final season as a FCS program in 2017, playing as a member of the Big South Conference, but will not be eligible for the conference title nor the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

During the 2018 season, Liberty will compete as a FBS independent program and will not be eligible for postseason competition. At the conclusion of the two-year process, Liberty will be a full-fledged FBS program in 2019, which will include the opportunity to compete for bowl game appearances.

The Flames will host their first FBS home game against Old Dominion on Sept. 1, 2018, the first of four FBS teams to visit Williams Stadium in 2018 to meet the FBS reclassification criteria. The 2018 home schedule also features FBS matchups against North Texas (Sept. 22), Troy (Oct. 13) and New Mexico State (Nov. 24).

Future Football Games

Old Dominion:

Sept. 1, 2018 – Old Dominion at Liberty *

Sept. 18, 2021 – Old Dominion at Liberty

Sept. 24, 2022 – Liberty at Old Dominion

Virginia Tech:

Sept. 5, 2020 – Liberty at Virginia Tech *

Nov. 19, 2022 – Virginia Tech at Liberty

Nov. 20, 2027 – Liberty at Virginia Tech

Sept. 2, 2028 – Liberty at Virginia Tech

Sept. 1, 2029 – Liberty at Virginia Tech

Sept. 7, 2030 – Virginia Tech at Liberty