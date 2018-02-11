Lynchburg: Avoid driving through standing water
From News Release: Due to the recent rain in Lynchburg and more in the forecast, residents are being strongly advised to avoid driving through standing water and to exercise caution when driving on low lying roads. Additionally, do not go around or remove barricades, and avoid flooded spaces in the City parks and other areas.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management offers these suggestions:
KNOW THE ROAD CONDITIONS BEFORE YOU LEAVE
- The Virginia Department of Transportation offers the latest road reports and closures during a major flooding event. Know the road conditions before you leave.
- Check 511Virginia.org, or call 511 for real-time traffic information and road conditions.
- Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Do not drive into flooded areas. If your vehicle becomes surrounded by rising water, get out quickly and move to higher ground.
- Floodwater might cut off access to roads. Be ready to stay where you are until floodwaters recede.