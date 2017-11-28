Lynchburg barber dead in Campbell Avenue moped accident

A well-known Lynchburg barber is dead after a moped accident last night on Campbell Avenue. City Police say Cedric Mays lost control of the moped and struck a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses tell ABC-13 that just before the accident, the moped started losing its lights and Mays appeared unable to stop it.

From Lynchburg Police: On Monday , November 27, 2017 at 5:34 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department’s Traffic & Safety Unit along with Lynchburg Fire and EMS, responded to the 2800 block of Campbell Avenue in reference to a single vehicle moped crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of the moped was traveling east bound on Campbell Avenue when he lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a stationary object. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash. The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 42-year-old Cedric Lamont Mays of Lynchburg. Both eastbound traffic lanes were closed for approximately 2-hours during the initial investigation. The Lynchburg Police Department Traffic & Safety Unit is continuing to investigate. There is no further information to release.