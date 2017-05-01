Lynchburg city manager announces indictments against former Deputy Fire Chief

The following is a statement from Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek regarding an ongoing investigation involving the misappropriation of City funds. Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation and the filing of criminal charges, no additional statements will be issued by the City Manager’s Office or the Fire Department regarding this issue. “On September 21, 2016, I issued a statement regarding the possible misappropriation of Lynchburg Fire Foundation funds and ensuing investigation into the matter by the Virginia State Police. At that time, it was believed that the discrepancies were limited to Fire Foundation funds only.

Shortly after the discrepancies were identified, Deputy Fire Chief Jason Campbell resigned from his position with the Lynchburg Fire Department. Subsequent to his resignation, the Fire Department conducted a review of Campbell’s City issued credit card. The review indicated that Campbell has used the card inappropriately. This information was immediately forwarded to the Virginia State Police for further investigation. Earlier today, May 1, multiple indictments were obtained against Jason Campbell for the misappropriation of public funds.