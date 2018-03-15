UPDATE: Standoff ends, suspect in custody

UPDATE: The lengthy standoff in Lynchburg is over. Officials confirm the person at the center of it is James Kirk, and he was taken into custody around noon today, almost 21 hours after police first tried to serve a warrant. Kirk is wanted for involuntary manslaughter that’s related to a DUI accident.

PREVIOUS: On March 14, 2018 at 3:19 p.m., Lynchburg Police Officers responded to the 1000 block of Lakeview Drive, in the city of Lynchburg, in reference to serving a warrant on a wanted subject inside of a residence. Upon attempting to serve the warrant the subject refused to come out. Due to a concern for the individual’s safety and a concern that there was a potential that the subject had access to weapons, the Lynchburg Police Department’s Tactical and Negotiations units responded. This incident is still ongoing and citizens are requested to stay out of the area. We are currently coordinating with Lynchburg City Schools to reroute bus traffic