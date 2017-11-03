Lynchburg College unveils new construction, honors program expansion

Lynchburg College plans to replace McWane Hall with a new residence hall to provide more space for students in its Westover Honors Program, which will become the Westover Honors College. Construction is set to start next summer. College officials say in a news release that both the residence hall and honors college intend to meet goals in its “Vision 2020” strategic plan, one that includes a name change next year to University of Lynchburg.

