Lynchburg day care worker charged with child abuse

From Lynchburg Police: On February 3, 2017, officers of the Lynchburg Police Department took a report of child abuse that allegedly occurred at the Caterpillar Clubhouse located at 101 Leroy Bowen Drive in Lynchburg. A mother noticed an apparent injury to the face of her child and Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division began working the case. During the course of the investigation, multiple interviews were conducted and a staff member was ultimately arrested for the abuse of the juvenile client. Asia Zhane Mays, a 22 year old resident of Lynchburg, was charged with VA Code 40.1-103: Cruelty and Injuries to Children, and transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. This is an ongoing investigation and any further releasable information will be done so by updated press release. Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Detective T. Wecker at (434)455-6178 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.