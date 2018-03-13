Lynchburg doctor heads American College of Cardiology for next year

A Lynchburg doctor is the new president of the American College of Cardiology. Michael Valentine assumed his role yesterday. He is a cardiologist with the Centra Stroobants Heart Center.

From Centra Health: Michael Valentine, MD, FACC, is the new president of the American College of Cardiology. He officially assumed his role on March 12th during the Convocation Ceremony held during the ACC’s 67th Annual Scientific Session in Orlando. Dr. Valentine will serve a one-year term.

Dr. Valentine is a cardiologist with the Centra Stroobants Heart Center and specializes in cardiac catheterization and intervention, device placement and arrhythmia therapy, clinical quality, leadership and practice development. He first became involved with the ACC in 1993 and has worked his way up through the leadership ranks, including previously serving on the Advocacy Committee, as Virginia Chapter governor, as Board of Governors chair, treasurer and on the Board of Trustees.

Valentine received his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and went on to earn his medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Valentine completed his medical residency and fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Emory University in Atlanta. After fellowship, Valentine moved to Lynchburg in 1990 and joined a private cardiovascular practice. The group ultimately developed into an advanced system, participating in over 90 clinical trials and leading quality and advocacy efforts in the Commonwealth. It became one of the early integrated practice models in the U.S., joining Centra in 2005.

“Being ACC President is a tremendous honor and privilege, not only for me, but for our group practice and health system at Centra,” he said. “This recognizes the importance and responsibility of community systems to lead with the highest quality care and clinical research. It also encourages grassroots members who work at the local chapter level to further advance the Mission of the College.”

Dr. Valentine is married to the Honorable Shannon Valentine, Secretary of Transportation for the Commonwealth of Virginia and former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, with whom he has three adult children: Catherine, Jack and Brooke.