Lynchburg issues boil tap water notice for two areas
(Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness.) The Virginia Department of Health in conjunction with the Lynchburg Health Department, and City of Lynchburg Department of Water Resources are advising to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes . This precaution is necessary due to a water line break on Ashbourne Drive.
The following addresses and areas are affected:
1100, 1101, 1102, and 1103 Asbourne Drive
Timber Court (Timbers Apartments)
For more information call: City of Lynchburg Department of Water Resources (434) 455-4250
Lynchburg Health Department (434) 477- 5900
http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/ODW/BoilingWaterFAQ.htm