Lynchburg leaders praise Amtrak service here as it extends next to Roanoke

Amtrak is celebrating the success of its service to Lynchburg as it prepares to extend that service to Roanoke. The rail passenger carrier joined state and local officials at Kemper Street Station today for a ceremony before Amtrak’s inaugural train to Roanoke departed for more ceremonies in the Star City. Speakers in Lynchburg noted the success of Northeast Regional service both in terms of ridership and financial performance. Among those speaking: Lynchburg Mayor Joan Foster:

Effective Tuesday morning, the daily Northeast Regional train will extend from Lynchburg to Roanoke. Morning departure times here are the same as before, and evening arrivals are within 20 minutes of previous schedules, depending up the day of the week.