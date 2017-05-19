Lynchburg main jailed on 11 child pornography charges

A Lynchburg man faces 11 counts of possessing or distributing child pornography. City police say they executed a search warrant at a residence in the Misty Mountain Road area and then arrested 43-year-old Michael Rider. Police say Rider is currently jailed without bond.

From Lynchburg Police: In May of 2017 the Lynchburg Police Department’s Forensics Unit was proactively investigating the online sharing of child pornography within the City of Lynchburg. During this investigation a search warrant was obtained and executed at a residence in the Misty Mountain Road area. During the course of the investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Forensics Unit, Michael Allen Rider, 43 years old was identified as the possible suspect.

On May 19, 2017 Rider was arrested without incident and charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography and 1 count of distributing child pornography. Rider is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg with no bond.