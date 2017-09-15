Lynchburg man charged with Amherst Street fatal stabbing

One Lynchburg man is dead, another is charged with murder, after a fatal stabbing last night on the 500 block of Amherst Street. Police say 20-year-old Daoin Williams died at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Officers arrested 31-year-old Sean Smith without incident. He is now jailed without bond.

(Continue reading for the Lynchburg Police news release.)

From Lynchburg Police: On September 14, 2017 at 10:55 pm officers of the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the 500 block of Amherst St. after dispatch received calls that a male had been stabbed multiple times. LPD officers and Lynchburg Fire Department medics arrived on scene and located Daion Jamane Williams, a 20 year old resident of Lynchburg suffering from apparent stab wounds. LPD Investigations Unit and Forensics Unit responded to the scene. LFD personnel transported Williams to the Lynchburg General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Sean Sullivan Smith, a 31 year old resident of Lynchburg was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with the following: Murder -in violation of 18.2-32, Code of Virginia. Smith is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond. This appears to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information related to this event is asked to contact Detective D.S. Dempsey at (434) 455-6161 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-798-5900.