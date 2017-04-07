Lynchburg man charged with child porn after police search his home, workplace

Lynchburg Police say a Campbell County resident faces child pornography charges after a search of his Timberlake-area home and Lynchburg workplace. Officials say they began investigating 56-year-old Justin Reid II after receiving word from authorities in Oklahoma of child porn being distributed from the Lynchburg area. Police say Reid faces 10 counts, and he is currently jailed without bond.

(Continue reading for the Lynchburg Police news release.)

From Lynchburg Police: The Lynchburg Police Department’s Forensic Unit, an affiliate member of the Southern Virginia ICAC Task Force, initiated an investigation after receiving information from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics that an unidentified social media user was distributing child pornography. After two weeks of investigation, the LPD Forensic Unit was able to identify the social media user who was distributing child pornography. On April 6, 2017 at approximately 0937 hours, the Lynchburg Police Department with the assistance of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office conducted simultaneous search warrants at a business on Cohen Place in the City of Lynchburg and a residence on Homewood Drive in Campbell County. The business was the social media user’s place of employment and otherwise is unrelated to the investigation. As a result of the investigation, Justin W. Reid II age 56 of Homewood Drive in Campbell County has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of child pornography. Justin W Reid II is being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. C.M. Byrne 455-7268 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798- 5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.