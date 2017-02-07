Lynchburg man charged with child porn, growing marijuana

From Lynchburg Police: In January of 2017 the Lynchburg Police Department’s Forensic Unit was proactively investigating the online sharing of child pornography within the City of Lynchburg. During this investigation a search warrant was obtained and executed at a residence in the Tulane Street area. During the execution of the search warrant a marijuana grow operation was also located. During the course of the investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Forensic Unit, Keith Whitten Cash (29 yoa) was identified as the possible suspect. On January 27, 2017 Cash was arrested and charged with distribution of marijuana and manufacture marijuana by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Vice / Narcotics Unit. On February 7, 2017 Keith Whitten Cash was arrested and charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Forensic Unit. Cash is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg with no bond.