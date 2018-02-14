Lynchburg man charged with Internet offenses involving 12-year-old girl

From Lynchburg Police: On February 7, 2018 The Lynchburg Police Department’s Forensics Unit received information from The Connecticut State Police regarding obscene literature being shared by a Lynchburg adult male resident and a Connecticut 12 year old female resident. The Forensics Unit initiated an investigation and on February 14, 2018 executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 500 Block of Dumas Street. On February 14, 2018 Ryan Alexander Mullin, 20 yrs of age, was arrested without incident and charged with taking indecent liberties with children and use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. Mullin is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority’s Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond. This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective C.A. Ball at 434-455-6180.