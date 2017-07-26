Lynchburg man charged with stealing two cars and crashing them both

Lynchburg Police say a city resident stole two cars yesterday and crashed them both in hit-run accidents. Police say 38-year-old Christopher Houston first stole a vehicle from the Auto Connection on Lakeside Drive and crashed it later in the day Virginia Beach. At that point, say police, Houston stole a second vehicle and crashed that one as well in Virginia Beach. He faces multiple charges.

From Lynchburg Police: July 25, 2017, at 0853 hours, the Lynchburg Police Department responded to 2123 Lakeside Dr. in reference to a Burglary of the Auto Connection and stolen vehicle. Employees noticed the front glass door was broken and keys were missing for a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. The business was processed by the Lynchburg Police Departments Forensics unit. At approximately 1438 hrs, the LPD was notified by Virginia Beach Police Department that the stolen vehicle from Auto Connection had been involved in a Hit and Run accident in Va Beach. The male then fled this vehicle, stole a second vehicle was involved in a second hit and run before being taken into custody. Through their investigation, the Virginia Beach Police Department was able to identify Christopher Lance Houston, a 38 year old resident of Lynchburg, as the operator of both of these vehicles. Houston was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and released prior to being charged with the following: Grand Larceny of a vehicle–18.2-95, Hit and Run–2 counts–46.2-896. Additional charges are pending further investigation