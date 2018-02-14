Lynchburg man charged with trafficking heroin from NJ

News release: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest in conjunction with efforts to fight the opioid epidemic. This morning investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force stopped a SUV at 1:30 am in Amherst County for narcotics activity. Upon an alert by a Sheriff’s Office K-9 the investigators obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, and subsequently recovered over $15,000 in Heroin, $500 cash, and a firearm. The driver, Kevin Lee, 46, of Lynchburg was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following: Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of Schedule I or II, Transporting More Than One Ounce of Schedule I or II into the Commonwealth. Further investigative efforts determined that Lee had been involved with trafficking similar amounts of Heroin from NJ for some time.