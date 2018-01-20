Lynchburg man faces child porn charges

From Lynchburg Police: On January 19, 2018 The Lynchburg Police Department’s Forensics Unit received a CyberTip from the Southern Virginia ICAC Task Force regarding the online sharing of child pornography. The Forensics Unit initiated an investigation and executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 3300 Block of Wilson Avenue. On January 19, 2018 Jeffrey Elliott Kincaid, 54 yrs of age, was arrested without incident and charged with 1 count of distribution of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Kincaid is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority’s Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond. This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective K.T. Poindexter at 434-455-6167.