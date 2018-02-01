Lynchburg man is missing, not seen since working shift on Monday

The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking information in reference to a reported missing adult.

On January 31st, family members of Steven Gerald Atkinson reported him missing to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Atkinson is described as a 59 year old black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Officers responded to Atkinson’s home and have been unable to locate him. Atkinson last spoke to family on January 27th. Atkinson went to work on January 29th and worked his normal shift leaving work at 12:30 pm. Atkinson has not returned to work since. Mr. Atkinson’s normal mode of transportation is a bicycle which was not at his home and has not been located at this time.



No one has heard from or seen Mr. Atkinson since January 29th at approximately 12:30 pm.

The family has provided the attached photo of Mr. Atkinson.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Steven Gerald Atkinson they are asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department.