Lynchburg Man Sentenced on Bankruptcy Fraud Charge

From the U.S. Attorney’s office: A Lynchburg man, who previously pled guilty to a federal bankruptcy fraud charge, was sentenced today in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Lynchburg, Acting United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle announced. Randall K. Falwell, 56, of Lynchburg, previously pled guilty to one count of bankruptcy fraud. Today in District Court, Falwell was sentenced to three months in prison, followed by a two-year term of supervised release. In addition, the Court ordered Falwell to pay a fine of $10,000 and to pay more than $17,000 in restitution to the bankruptcy estate as compensation for harm caused by his fraudulent conduct. According to evidence presented at previous hearings by Special Assistant United States Attorney Kari Munro, Falwell knowingly and fraudulently made false statements under oath in two separate bankruptcy proceedings. Specifically, Falwell claimed that he owned partial interests in real property without disclosing to the bankruptcy trustee that he had sold the properties some months earlier. The investigation of the case was conducted by United States Trustee’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Jennie L. M. Waering and Special Assistant United States Attorney Kari Munro prosecuted the case for the United States.