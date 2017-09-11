Lynchburg pastor briefly returns to church after riding out Hurricane Irma in Caribbean

Thomas Road Baptist Church Pastor Jonathan Falwell and his wife returned home after riding out Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean last week. The Falwells landed in Puerto Rico on Friday with the help of Samaritan’s Purse, according to the pastor’s tweet. The organization had sent relief to the island of St. Martin – where the couple had stayed to celebrate their anniversary. Pastor Falwell spoke yesterday on his experiences staying in the shelter during the Category 5 storm.

