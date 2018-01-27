Lynchburg PD offers details on home invasion

On January 26 at 4:40am Lynchburg Police officers were dispatched to 404 Polk Street for a report of a robbery. Two unknown males forced entry into the residence. A firearm was displayed and an undisclosed amount of cash was taken along with a cell phone. The suspects were described as 2 black males approximately 6’3″, wearing all black. One was wearing jeans with holes in them. They both left the scene traveling in an unknown direction. All indications are that this is an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any immediate danger to the public. Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing this investigation, which is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective