Lynchburg PD officer involved shooting leaves one wounded

(from Lynchburg PD) On February 17, 2018 at 1:15 a.m., Lynchburg Police Department officers observed an open front door at a residence in the 2100 block of Link Road. Officers approached the open front door and announced their presence in order to further investigate the suspicious activity. While doing so, two officers encountered an individual inside and the officers fired their weapons. An adult male resident inside the dwelling was shot in the leg.

Lynchburg Fire Department personnel were immediately requested to respond. The male was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of the non-life threatening wound. The Lynchburg Police Department requested the Virginia State Police investigate this incident.