Lynchburg police and US Marshalls Service arrest two men for robbery
Lynchburg Police and the US Marshals Service arrested two men in the 2200 block of Yortown Avenue. Authorities say 23-year-old Traquon Napier was arrested for charges including robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and violating probation. 27-year-old Martikus Mosley was arrested for robbery and violation of a court order. Both are being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.
From Press Release: On December 11, 2017 in the 2200 block of Yortown Ave the Lynchburg Police Department with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service – Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Traquon Qumon Napier – 23 year old resident of Lynchburg on previously issued warrants listed below.
1. Robbery – 18.2-58 Code of Virginia
2. Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony – 18.2-53.1 Code of Virginia
3. Possess a firearm by a convicted felon – 18.2-308.2 Code of Virginia
4. Violate Probation
5. Fail to Appear
Napier was previously listed on Lynchburg Police Department’s Manhunter on November 2, 2017
Martikus Keon Mosley – 27 year old resident of Campbell County was also taken into custody at the same time.
Mosley’s previously issued charges include:
1: Robbery – 18.2-58 Code of Virginia
2: Violation of a court order
Both subjects are being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.