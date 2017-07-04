Lynchburg police arrest man for driving drunk and hitting three pedestrians

Three people in Lynchburg were hit by a car. Emergency personnel responded early Sunday morning to the 3100 block of Fort Avenue. One remains hospitalized in stable condition, while the other two have been released. The driver, Landon Parks, was charged with a DUI.

From Lynchburg Police Department: Early Sunday morning on July 2, 2017 at 2:21 AM, the Lynchburg Police Department along with Lynchburg Fire and EMS responded to the 3100 block of Fort Avenue in reference to three pedestrians that had been struck by a motor vehicle. It was reported that they were walking in the bicycle lane on the side of the road when they were struck from behind by a 2005 Hyundai driven by Landon Parks, 27, of Lynchburg. Parks was the only occupant in the vehicle. Kayla Chapman, 26, of Lynchburg sustained significant injuries during the crash. She was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital and later flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center where she underwent surgery. Chapman is currently in stable condition. Carter Garrett, 26, of Lynchburg sustained serious injuries and Jarred Boone, 26, of Madison Heights sustained minor injuries during the crash. Both were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where they were treated and released. The driver, Landon Parks, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and transported to Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority where he was held on a secured

bond. This crash is currently under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Traffic & Safety Unit. Additional charges are pending further investigation of the incident.