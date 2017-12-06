Lynchburg police find man with gunshot wound in leg

From Press Release : On December 5, 2017 at approximately 11:43 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a malicious wounding that was reported to have occurred in the area of 8th St. and Pierce St. When officers arrived on scene they located the victim, a 20 year old male resident of Lynchburg. The victim had apparent non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his leg and foot. He was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective D. Dubie at (434)455-6102 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.