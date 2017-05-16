Lynchburg Police investigate Church Street “suspicious circumstances” call

From Lynchburg Police: On May 16, 2017 at 10:11, the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the 1200 block of Church Street. A subject standing outside the Central Virginia Criminal Justice Academy heard a noise that was potentially a single gunshot fired somewhere in the area but a good distance away. A few seconds later this subject felt as if his leg had been hit with something and looked down to see a projectile on the ground. This subject was not injured. Officers are continuing to investigate this incident and have checked the area and interviewed multiple community members who did not see or hear anything related to this incident. This incident appears to be isolated and it does not appear that the downtown community is in any danger related to this incident. Officers will continue to patrol the area as needed. If anyone has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Dave Clarke at 455-6174.