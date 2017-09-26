Lynchburg Police investigate “threatening text messages” to E.C. Glass students, teachers

From Lynchburg Police: Over the last 24 hours, the LPD began an investigation into several complaints by students and teachers at E.C. Glass about receiving threatening text messages on their personal cell phones. These messages were received both while students were not in school and while in school today. Officers and Detectives – including LPD Digital Forensics Detectives have been investigating and conducting interviews throughout the day and will continue to investigate. Throughout the course of this investigation, the LPD has remained on scene and has been working closely with school administration to ensure the school environment remains safe. E.C. Glass Administration has also been cooperating with parents to allow students to leave school if they wish. This investigation is continuing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective R. Miller at (434) 455-6160. No further information at this time.