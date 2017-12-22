Lynchburg police investigating after barbershop shooting

From Lynchburg Police : On December 21, 2017 at approximately 1:14 p.m., the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the parking lot of Hill City Cuts Barber shop located at 500 Alleghany Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Callers stated two males were shooting at each other in the parking lot of the barber shop. One described as being a black male wearing a black hoodie and the other being a black male operating a grey sedan. After the shooting, one male reportedly fled on foot and the other in the grey sedan.

Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene where 3 vehicles and 2 businesses were struck. There are no reported injuries at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.