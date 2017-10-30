Lynchburg police investigating fatal weekend shooting

Lynchburg police are investigating a fatal shooting in downtown yesterday. Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired on Main Street around 4 am where witnesses said a man had to be transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds. 22-year-old Omarr Thompson was pronounced dead Lynchburg General Hospital. One witness says there had been a party at the location when a fight broke out and he heard about 20 gunshots. The incident remains under investigation.

On October 29, 2017 at approximately 0347 hours, officers of the Lynchburg Police Department responded to 1823 Main Street for multiple calls of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they spoke to witnesses who advised that some type of altercation occurred and someone began firing a handgun in the direction of the victim. Officers were further advised that after the victim was shot he was transported by personal vehicle from that area to the Emergency Room with apparent gunshot wounds. The male victim was identified as Omarr Tarik Thompson, age 22 of Lynchburg. Thompson was pronounced dead at the Lynchburg General Hospital. The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Blomquist at (434)485-7267 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.