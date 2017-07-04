Lynchburg police name person of interest in murder of transgender woman

Police have named Kenneth Kelley Jr. as a person of interest in the murder of a transgender Lynchburg woman. Ebony Morgan died early Sunday morning from multiple gunshot wounds after police responded to shots fired near the 300 block of Rivermont Avenue. Lynchburg authorities are referring to her by her legal name, Phineas Neville.

From Lynchburg Police Department: On July 2, 2017, at approximately 1:07 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department responded to 303 Rivermont Avenue regarding the report of a possible malicious wounding. When officers arrived on scene, they located a victim who had multiple gunshot wounds. The male victim was identified as 28-year-old Phineas Rufus Neville of Lynchburg. Neville was transported from the scene to the Lynchburg General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.