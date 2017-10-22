Lynchburg Police name, seek robbery suspect

From Lynchburg Police: On October 21, 2017 at approximately 9:18 p.m., Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the Family Dollar located at 3516 Campbell Avenue (in the City of Lynchburg) for a report of a robbery. After entering the store, the suspect threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded money. He then left on foot in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash. As a result of the investigation, Daniel Ray Cuneo age 32, of Lynchburg was developed as a suspect and is currently wanted by the Lynchburg Police Department for one count of robbery. It is possible that the suspect had an accomplice. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. D.S. Dempsey at 434-455-6161 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.